TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
NewsNation

Pope criticizes separating families at border

Pope Francis meets a group of children who

Pope Francis meets a group of children who traveled on a special train from Milan and arrived at St. Peter's train station at the Vatican on June 9 as part of an initiative to give children living in disadvantaged areas of the country a day of joy. Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Medichini

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Pope Francis is criticizing the Trump administration's immigration policy, telling a news reporter earlier this week that he agrees with U.S. Catholic bishops that separating children from their parents at a border is "immoral."

Continuing his criticism Wednesday, he tweeted: "A person's dignity does not depend on them being a citizen, a migrant, or a refugee. Saving the life of someone fleeing war and poverty is an act of humanity."

Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, has quoted the Bible in defending the policy, which calls for every person who crosses the border illegally to be prosecuted and detained. The result has been more than 2,000 children detained without a guardian and no clear plan on how the families will be reunited.

Pope Francis told Reuters in a wide-ranging interview Sunday that he agrees with recent statements by U.S. Catholic bishops who called the separation of children from their parents "contrary to our Catholic values." He said "it's not easy, but populism is not the solution."

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Courtney Wheaton watches a game between the Detroit See stunning images from around the world
Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump searched anxiously Dems, GOP clash around immigration meeting
This June 6, 2018 photo provided by Aaron Natural disaster, extreme weather photos around globe
President-elect George H.W. Bush, left, stands with outgoing Photos through the years of Bush 41, who just turned 94
Senate Republican leaders say they are supporting a Senate GOP drafting bill to end separations
Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, pauses during the Where does Canada rank in world happiness?