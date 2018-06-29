The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" border policy has grabbed the nation's attention as photos and stories emerged of children separated from their parents by the government.

President Donald Trump ended the practice after a massive outcry, and "zero tolerance" — which referred anyone who illegally crossed the border for criminal prosecution — was suspended last week.

More than 2,300 children were separated from their parents recently and sent to shelters and foster homes across the United States. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Congress Tuesday, June 26, 2018, that 2,047 such children were still in his department's custody.

Here are 13 photos that give you a sense of this sprawling story.

— With The Associated Press

Children and workers are seen at a tent encampment recently built near the Tornillo port of entry on June 19 in Tornillo, Texas. The Trump administration is using the Tornillo tent facility to house children separated from their parents after they were caught entering the United States under the administration's "zero tolerance" policy, officials said.

People who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, on June 17.

Dozens of women and their children, many fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, arrive at a bus station following release from Customs and Border Protection on June 22 in McAllen, Texas. Once families and individuals are released and given a court hearing date they are brought to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center.

A 2-year-old Honduran child cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 in McAllen, Texas. The photo quickly became iconic and sparked an outcry. It became a symbol for those upset about family separation, though the photographer did not say mother and daughter had been separated, and it later emerged that they were not. They were identified as Sandra Sanchez, 32, and her 2-year-old daughter Yanela. The image was used in a photo illustration for a Time magazine cover, and inspired a record-breaking Facebook fundraiser that had collected more than $18 million as of June 22, Newsday reported.

Security personnel are seen on June 21 behind shoes and toys left at the Tornillo port of entry in Tornillo, Texas, where minors crossing the border without proper papers have been housed after being separated from adults. The outcry over images of confused, anguished toddlers stripped from their parents on the U.S.-Mexico border has shone a spotlight on one sector of the immigration debate that usually manages to stay obscure: government contractors.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with a Department of Homeland Security Police officer as he is told he cannot cross through the gate to the tent facility set up at the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry as he joins with other mayors from the U.S. Conference of Mayors to call for the immediate reunification of separated immigrant families on June 21 in Fabens, Texas.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent rehydrates after chasing and apprehending undocumented immigrants in a cane field near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 near Mission, Texas.

An undocumented immigrant sits in the dirt after U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended her in a sugarcane field near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12 near Mission, Texas.

A Honduran woman, fleeing poverty and violence in her home country, waits along the border bridge with her family after being denied entry into the U.S. from Mexico on June 25 in Brownsville, Texas.

A migrant mother walks with her two daughters on their way to cross the port of entry into the United States for their asylum hearing on June 21 in Tijuana, Mexico. The mother, who did not wish to give their names, said they were fleeing their hometown near the Pacific coast of Mexico after suffering a violent carjacking of her taxicab.

Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. District Court building in Phoenix on June 18. An unapologetic President Donald Trump defended his administration's border protection policies Monday in the face of rising national outrage over the forced separation of children from their parents.

A Guatemalan father and his daughter arrives with dozens of other women, men and their children at a bus station after release from Customs and Border Protection on June 23 in McAllen, Texas. Once families and individuals are released and given a court hearing date they are brought to the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center.