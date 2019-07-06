TODAY'S PAPER
Police: 7 dead in multi-vehicle interstate crash in Georgia

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Authorities say seven people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on an interstate in Georgia.

The Georgia State Patrol issued a statement to media outlets that the crash directly involved three vehicles on Interstate 85 in Franklin County in northeast Georgia. It says a northbound Ford Excursion crossed the median for unknown reasons into the southbound lanes Saturday afternoon. Police say it struck a southbound Chevrolet van, causing it to hit a Ford E-350 van in another lane — while two other vehicles received only minor damage from flying debris from the other impacts.

Authorities say three people were killed and three injured in the Excursion. It says all four occupants of the Chevrolet were killed and no one in the Ford van was hurt.

No identities were immediately released.

