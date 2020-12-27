Fauci: Darkest days in COVID-19 battle ahead 

The United States is headed for a "post-seasonal" surge of the coronavirus pandemic, following mass global travel and in-home congregating for the holiday season, with the worst still likely to occur, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, said Sunday.

"We very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year's, surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge," Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Pointing to spiking hospitalizations and daily deaths, Fauci told CNN anchor Dana Bash: "We're really at a very critical point. If you put more pressure on the system by what might be a post-seasonal surge because of the traveling and the likely congregating of people for the good, warm purposes of being together for the holidays, it's very tough for people to not do that."

Fauci said he agreed with recent remarks from President-elect Joe Biden, made Tuesday, that the worst is not behind us. "I share the concern of President-elect Biden that, as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse," Fauci said.

On Tuesday, Biden said during a news conference, "One thing I promise you about my leadership during this crisis: I'm going to tell it to you straight. I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us."

Also Sunday, Fauci said it would likely require vaccinating 70% to 85% of the public to achieve "herd immunity," a phenomenon where enough members of the public are immune to the virus because they have been infected or immunized, rendering the virus largely ineffective.

"I think 70 to 85 percent for herd immunity for COVID-19 is a reasonable estimate. And, in fact, most of my epidemiology colleagues agree with me," he said.

He noted that if the general public began getting vaccinated by April, it would take several months to finish vaccinating them to a level of 70% to 85% by summer's end. "I hope, I hope, that by the time we get to the fall, we will reach that critical percentage of people that we can really start thinking about a return to some sort of normality," Fauci said.