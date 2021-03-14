Fauci: Restrictions should be 'much more liberal' by July Fourth

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical adviser, said COVID-19 regulations will be "much more liberal" by July 4, when President Biden said he hopes Americans will be able to congregate at holiday cookouts so long as they are vaccinated and conditions are safe.

"If, by the time we get to the Fourth of July, with the rollout of the vaccines, we get the level of infection so low, I'm not going to be able to tell you exactly what the specific guidelines of the CDC are, but I can tell you, for sure, they will be much more liberal than they are right now about what you can do."

In a televised address to the nation Thursday night, President Biden said Americans could soon return to a version of normal life by Independence Day but needed to continue abiding by key guidelines, including mask-wearing.

Fauci said Sunday that Americans should look to recent surges and lockdowns in Europe as a reminder to be cautious of a new surge.

"Even though the numbers have gone down, over the last couple of weeks, they have plateaued. And when you see a plateau at a level as high as 60,000 cases a day, that is a very vulnerable time to have a surge to go back up," Fauci said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union." He added, "That's what exactly happened in Europe. They had a diminution of cases, they plateaued, and they pulled back on public health measures."

Fauci also told anchor Jake Tapper that virologists are still studying what effect the COVID-19 variants will have on the pandemic and if they will cause future surges.

"We know that, when you get a very high degree of antibodies resulting from the vaccination, that, even though it isn't specifically directed against the variant, that high level of antibody can protect to a certain degree and certainly protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death."

Fauci said the goal is to "get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can, and to continue with the public health measures, until we get this broad umbrella of protection over society, that the level of infection is very low. "

Fauci said Sunday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would soon put out guidelines for resumption of public activities, including gathering in the workplace, holding weddings, and for mass transportation.

Fauci also said he wished that Americans who are hesitant get vaccinated. Fauci said to NBC's Chuck Todd that President Trump should promote vaccinations to his supporters — many of whom are wary of getting vaccinated, according to polls.

"We've got to dissociate political persuasion from what's common sense, no-brainer public health things," Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press." He continued, "The history of vaccinology has rescued us from smallpox, from polio, from measles, from all of the other diseases. What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people."