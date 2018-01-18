WASHINGTON — Many programs and services of the federal government will be suspended at midnight Friday if Congress doesn’t reach a short-term spending deal to avert the first shutdown since 2013 — but much of the government will continue to operate.

The White House budget office began contingency planning a week ago, said spokesman Raj Shah, as Republicans in Congress struggled to pass a measure that would fund the government for the next four weeks.

Though the White House has not made those plans public, government actions in the last shutdown offer a guide for what most likely would happen.

Many of the nation’s nearly 2 million federal civilian employees could be furloughed without pay, their work left undone or delayed, affecting people and businesses needing permits and other official services.

Yet key parts of the government — national security, law enforcement, public safety and medical care — would not shut down.

The expectations of what a shutdown would mean are drawn from that experience and agency contingency plans released ahead of the 2013 shutdown.

NATIONAL SECURITY

The military would continue to operate, including at home and around the world. Other essential services would also continue: border patrols; protection of federal lands and property; law enforcement, and guarding federal prisons.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Air-traffic controllers, Transportation Security Administration workers who screen passengers and other transportation safety work would continue. So would food inspections and oversight of hazardous materials. Background checks for gun purchases would continue. But many other functions of these agencies would be suspended, such as processing of permits for alcohol, tobacco and explosives.

SOCIAL SECURITY

Social Security checks would continue to be sent out. But local Social Security offices on Long Island likely would close.

MEDICARE AND MEDICAID

Payments to doctors and hospitals under the health care programs for senior citizens and lower-income residents would continue.

HEALTH CARE

Already funded research would continue, and Veterans Affairs hospitals would be open. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would stop disease surveillance, and would be unable to share information about the spread of the flu, AIDS and other diseases.

SOCIAL SAFETY NET

Many social welfare programs are expected to continue, including food stamps, aid to families and children, most Head Start grants, assistance for the elderly and disabled, and subsidies for housing.

VISAS AND PASSPORTS

The State Department would continue to process applications for visas and passports, either for U.S. citizens or foreigners, because the services are paid for by fees, not tax dollars.

COURTS

Federal courts are expected to continue operation, based on funds the judicial system has collected from previous years and fees it charges. But some court employees would be furloughed, and the work of bankruptcy courts would be suspended during the shutdown.

NATIONAL PARKS

Most national parks would close.