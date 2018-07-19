TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump slams rate increases by independent Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies Wednesday

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies Wednesday during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is casting aside concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence and saying he's "not happy" with the central bank's interest rate increases.

Trump tells CNBC: "I don't like all of this work that we're putting into the economy and then I see rates going up."

The Fed last month raised its policy rate for a second time this year and projected two more increases in 2018.

Trump acknowledges his comments are likely to concern many people, given that the Fed is an independent regulator which asserts its separation from political pressure and the White House.

Trump named Jerome Powell as Fed chairman earlier this year.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump was highly critical of the Fed and accused officials of keeping rates at ultra-low levels to favor Democrats.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
President Donald Trump said he sees no reason Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
President Donald Trump arrived in Helsinki on Sunday. Trump arrives in Finland for meeting with Putin
FABENS, TX - JUNE 21: New York Mayor Family separations and the border situation in 13 photos