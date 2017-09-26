Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Tuesday charged 10 people with fraud in a wide-ranging set of college basketball scandals including payoffs by apparel companies to high school players to influence their choice of a university and bribes by agents to college coaches to influence players.

The U.S. attorney’s office has scheduled a noon news conference on three different indictments naming four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisers and representatives of sportswear companies.

Those named include Chuck Person, a former NBA player and college coach, former Syracuse player Anthony Bland, coaches Lamont Evans and Emanuel Richardson, and marketing executive James Gatto.

The criminal complaints did not identify by name the universities and companies they are currently affiliated with. However, Person coaches at Auburn University, Bland coaches at the University of Southern California, Evans coaches at Oklahoma State and Richardson coaches at Arizona. Gatto is a marketing executive with Adidas.

In a statement to Reuters, Adidas said the company was aware of the arrest. “We are learning more about the situation,” the company said. “We are unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more.”

The complaints said the charges stemmed from an FBI investigation that began in 2015 of the “criminal influence of money on coaches and student athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.”