Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Tuesday charged 10 people with fraud in a wide-ranging set of college basketball scandals including payoffs by apparel companies to high school players to influence their choice of a university and bribes by agents to get college coaches to steer top players in their direction.

Three different indictments named four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisers, and representatives of sportswear companies.

At a Manhattan news conference announcing the charges, acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said the case exposed the “dark underbelly of college basketball.”

Those named include Chuck Person, a former NBA player and college coach, coach and former Syracuse player Anthony Bland, coaches Lamont Evans and Emanuel Richardson, and marketing executive James Gatto.

The criminal complaints did not identify by name the universities and companies they are currently affiliated with.

Person coaches at Auburn University, Bland coaches at the University of Southern California, Evans has coached at the University of South Carolina and Oklahoma State, and Richardson coaches at Arizona. Gatto is a marketing executive with Adidas.

In a statement, Adidas said the company was aware of the arrest. “We are learning more about the situation,” the company said. “We are unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Kim said the three criminal complaints against 10 defendants unsealed in the case outlined two basic schemes. In the first, college coaches allegedly were bribed in exchange for using their influence over college players to pressure and direct those players and their families to retain the service of sports advisers paying the bribes.

In the second scheme, Gatto allegedly was at the center of a conspiracy that funneled bribe payments to high school players and their families to secure the players’ commitments to attend schools sponsored by the company.

Kim said that in steering players to certain sports advisers, the coaches didn’t care about the qualifications of the advisers. A simple Google search, said Kim, would have uncovered that one adviser had been the object of securities charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“As alleged, the coaches affirmatively lied to the players and their families,” Kim said.

“The madness of college basketball went well beyond the big dance in March,” said Kim, referring to the NCAA Tournament.

The complaints said the charges stemmed from an FBI investigation that began in 2015 of the “criminal influence of money on coaches and student athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.”

One of the complaints said that Person, with the help of Rashan Michel, the owner of a clothing store catering to pro athletes, took $91,000 in bribes from an unnamed cooperating witness to influence players headed to the NBA to retain the cooperator’s business management company.

Person, a former two-time All American, told the cooperator about one NBA-caliber player: “He listens to one person . . . that’s me, yep,” according to a recorded conversation cited in the complaint.

In another complaint, Gatto and four other men were charged with steering bribes to high school athletes to get them to attend one of two universities, both unnamed, that were sponsored by the company to promote their apparel.

The charges said they funneled $150,000 to the family of one high schooler and $100,000 to the family of another as part of the scheme.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Christian Dawkins, a business manager, and Munish Sood, a financial adviser, were accused of brokering the payments in return for the athletes retaining their services when they left college and went to the NBA.

The third complaint charged Dawkins and Sood with paying money to coaches Bland, Evans and Richardson to influence players in their selection of agents when they went to the NBA, putting the agents in line for lucrative fees.

Evans allegedly received $22,000 in bribes at South Carolina and Oklahoma State. He allegedly said in one taped conversation that he moved to Oklahoma because it was “better players, more, more, more business.”

In a statement, Oklahoma State said the arrest was unexpected. “We were surprised to learn this morning of potential actions against one of our assistant basketball coaches by federal officials. We are reviewing and investigating the allegations. We are cooperating fully with officials.

“Let it be clear we take very seriously the high standards of conduct expected in our athletic department,” the statement said. “We will not tolerate any deviation from those standards.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Richardson allegedly took $20,000 in bribes to steer players to Dawkins and Sood.

“I used to let kids talk to three or four guys, but I was like, why would I do that?” he allegedly said in one conversation. “You know that’s like taking a kid to a BMW dealer, a Benz dealer and a Porsche dealer. They like them all. You have to pick for them.”

Bland allegedly took $13,000 in bribes and facilitated the payment of $9,000 directly to a player’s family. None of the players or families involved in the schemes were charged or named.

USC athletic director Lynn Swann said in a statement that the university would cooperate with investigators.

“We were shocked to learn this morning through news reports about the FBI investigation and arrests related to NCAA basketball programs, including the arrest of USC assistant coach Tony Bland,” Swann said. “USC Athletics maintains the highest standards in athletic compliance across all of our programs and does not tolerate misconduct in any way . . . If these allegations are true, will take the needed actions. ”