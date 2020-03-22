FEMA says national stockpile of supplies en route to states

As states and health care workers issue urgent pleas for protective gear, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency insisted on Sunday that “millions of things” were being shipped to states from the national stockpile to fight the coronavirus, but he could not detail when exactly New York and other states could expect to receive the equipment.

"They're shipping today, they shipped yesterday, they'll ship tomorrow," FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor told ABC “This Week” anchor Martha Radditz.

Pressed by Radditz on whether health care systems would become overwhelmed before states receive much needed masks, Gaynor said he couldn’t provide “details about what every single state or what every single city is doing.”

“I'm telling you that we are shipping from our national stockpile, we're shipping from vendors, we're shipping from donations. It is happening. The demand is great,” Gaynor said.

On CNN's "State of the Union," Gaynor said, "I can’t give you a rough number” after anchor Jake Tapper asked how many masks the federal government has acquired. Gaynor added, "I can tell you that it's happening every day. And my mission is operational coordination of all of these things. And that's my focus. So, whether it's supplies, vents, you name it, we are finding it, identifying it, and shipping it to those who have requested it.”

Gaynor also said on CNN: "We have been shipping continuously from federal warehouses and, again, connecting those governors that need supplies to those who have it in the commercial sector."

Asked about whether there were enough ventilators and N95 masks for the next six weeks, NBC's "Meet the Press," said the equipment were "finite, limited resources."

"Will we ever have enough? I'm not sure, but our goal is to make sure that we aim these critical resources to the places that need them the most. And then, we'll triage as we go."

He added that many agencies within the federal government were helping with the response. "We're doing great things today," he told NBC anchor Chuck Todd.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced FEMA — the nation’s federal disaster response agency — would coordinate the federal response moving forward as state governors continued to flood the White House with calls for assistance.

Asked if Trump moved too slow to involve the agency in the White House coronavirus task force, Gaynor told Radditz: “I’m not going to look back on what should’ve been done, what wasn’t done. We can do that at a later time.”

Governors on Sunday continued to sound the alarm on supply shortages.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said on ABC's "This Week" that her state is "doing the best that we can. We’re going to continue to be aggressive and we’re continually monitoring what the next move we can make is. But we need the federal government to get us those test kits."

She said Michigan needs personal protective equipment, and "clear, directive and — guidance from the federal government. ...

It would be nice to have a national strategy."

She blamed the federal government for failing to plan for the pandemic, but said she needed the government's help. "Had the federal government really started focusing when it became clear that the whole world was going to be confronting this, we would be in a stronger position right now. And that’s an issue that I’m not going to belabor because I’ve got to keep solving problems and I would like the federal government to be a partner."