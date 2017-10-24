WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON — In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, Sen. Jeff Flake announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election next year so he could criticize the president without political concerns about behavior that he called “dangerous” to the country.

Flake made his comments on the same day that Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who also has decided to retire at the end of next year, took to the airwaves and Twitter in a war of words as he accused Trump of “debasing our nation” with his policies and personal attacks.

“I rise today to say enough,” said Flake, the junior Republican senator from Arizona. “We must dedicate ourselves to making sure the anomalous doesn’t become the normal.”

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

As Flake made his surprise announcement, he delivered a blistering assessment of a White House that he said has strayed from the norms of civility in politics and key Republican principles of a secure world order, free trade and pro-immigration policies.

Flake took Trump to task for being “mercurial” and too engaged with Twitter pronouncements, and blamed his own party in Congress for the “royal mess” the country is in.

Flake’s words brought a surprisingly warm response from McConnell, who earlier told reporters he had nothing to say about Corker’s heated exchange with Trump ahead of the president’s Capitol Hill meeting with Senate Republicans about the tax overhaul legislation.

“We’ve just witnessed a speech from a very fine man, a man who brings high principles to this office every day,” McConnell said, expressing regret at Flake’s announcement and gratitude he had another year and a half in office.

McConnell called Flake “a great team player, always trying to get a constructive outcome no matter what the issue was.”

After the Senate Republican meeting with Trump, McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Republican belief in tax reform will unite the party. “We’re here trying to accomplish things for the American people,” he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said, “So all this stuff you see on a daily basis on — Twitter this and Twitter that? Forget about it. Let’s focus on helping people, improving people’s lives and doing the things that we said we would do that accomplishes that.”

But the war of words between Trump and Corker was harsh and showed how deeply the animosity had grown between a president and the senator. Trump once considered Corker for the post of secretary of state, and Corker was an early supporter of Trump’s campaign.

Trump accused Corker of being responsible the Iran nuclear deal — despite Corker’s opposition and vote against it — and called Corker “incompetent” as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee: “People like liddle’ Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back.”

Corker called Trump “untruthful” in a CNN interview in which he also said he wouldn’t vote for Trump again, agreed that Trump is not a role model for children and that “he’s obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president.”

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 ...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

In a harsh assessment, Corker said, “When his term is over, I think the debasing of our nation, the constant non-truth telling, and the — just the name calling, the things that I think, the debasement of our nation is what we will be remembered most important, and that’s regretful.”

The back and forth came after Corker went on morning television news shows and urged the president to leave the upcoming overhaul of the tax code to the “professionals” after Trump shot down a Senate idea to limit the amount allowed in certain retirement funds.

“I would just like him to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive,” Corker said on ABC Good Morning America. “If you start taking things off the table before you get started, you make it very difficult.”

Trump fired back on Twitter that Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee,” asserted that Corker decided not to run for re-election “when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump.”

Trump also took a shot at Corker’s tenure as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, a key position in the Senate.

“Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn’t have a clue as . . . the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us.”

Corker responded with his own tweet. “Some untruths from man utterly untruthful president,” he tweeted.

And picking up on his previous description of the White House as an “adult day care center” and charged Trump could be on a path to starting WWIII, Corker added, “#AlertTheDaycareStaff.”

Corker then told CNN “The President has great difficulty with the truth. On many issues.”

He said world leaders are aware he doesn’t tell the truth, and Trump had asked him four times to run for re-election, something he declined to do, saying he had promised his constituents he would only serve two terms.

“I don’t know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard, and debases our country in a way that he does, but he does,” Corker said. “I think that he’s proven himself unable to rise to the occasion.”

With AP

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the show on which Sen. Bob Corker appeared Tuesday morning.