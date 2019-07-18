TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
NewsNation

Fort Lauderdale water outage could last at least 24 hours

A digital sign alerts the public of a

A digital sign alerts the public of a water main break and to prepare to be without water service on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / South Florida Sun Sentinel / Susan Stocker

By The Associated Press
Print

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding cities are being warned they may be without water for at least 24 hours after a contractor hit a water main during construction.

City officials issued a boil-water order Thursday and said taps could run dry within hours. The boil water order is in effect for 48 hours.

The outage affects residents in cities that get drinking water from Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale officials declared a state of emergency and Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will send two trucks of water.

A number of locations closed, including the Galleria Mall and the Broward County Courthouse.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says the city has tanker trucks of water and will seek help from neighboring cities that have water to assist in fighting fires.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is renewing his Schumer renews his push to restore property tax deductions
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search