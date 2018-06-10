TODAY'S PAPER
Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

President Donald Trump on May 16, and North

President Donald Trump on May 16, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27; the pair are to meet in Singapore. Photo Credit: Composite Photo; AP / Evan Vucci, left, and Korea Summit Press Pool

By The Associated Press
A Fox News host accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Abby Huntsman made the comment on Sunday as TV footage showed the Republican president landing in Singapore for a summit with Kim on Tuesday. Guest and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci didn't catch what she said.

But the daughter of U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman later apologized on air for what she had said. And her gaffe took off on Twitter.

The two leaders arrived in Singapore on Sunday for their talks, which initially were billed as an effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons. The meeting has been downplayed by Trump in recent days.

