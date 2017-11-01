BALTIMORE - Fellow police officers are testifying at a disciplinary hearing for a Baltimore police van driver.

The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday for Officer Caesar Goodson, who drove the van in which 25-year-old Freddie Gray suffered a fatal injury after being arrested in April 2015.

The police department is seeking to fire Goodson for violating police policies during the ride. The department says Goodson failed to fasten Gray in a seatbelt and didn't taking him to a hospital when he requested care.

On Tuesday, Officer Edward Nero testified that Gray "was not showing any signs of a medical emergency" when he was first arrested and placed in the van.

The disciplinary hearing is expected to last into next week.

Goodson was acquitted of criminal charges last year.