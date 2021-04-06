TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNation

Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base

This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to

This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday, Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

FREDERICK, Md. — A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby military base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said.

The male shooter entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

After the shooting, the man drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by police who followed him onto the base, Lando said.

The Navy did not release further details. A statement from the Pentagon just said that an "active shooting incident" on the base involved a Navy medic who was later killed.

"We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe," Lando said.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

U.S. Senators on Tuesday voted 56-44 to proceed Former President Trump's second impeachment trial underway
On Thursday, retired congressman Peter King blamed President 'This is all on him,' King says of Trump after Capitol assault
President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration. What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Thomas Newly introduced legislation to repeal SALT cap
Long Islanders and some of the politicians that LIers react to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?