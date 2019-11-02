TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
NewsNation

Au revoir to daylight saving time, but not a goodbye

In the U.S., daylight saving time, first established

In the U.S., daylight saving time, first established 100 years ago to save energy, runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.  Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Au revoir to daylight saving time, but not goodbye.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, standard time returns across most of the United States, accompanied by the welcome one-night extra hour of sleep.

With the time shift, it'll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don't observe daylight saving time. No need to change clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8.

According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back-and-forth, but there's no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, Vice President Trump: IS group leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that his impeachment Trump: Impeachment fight could go to Supreme Court
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search