Gary Johnson: I'd 'probably' confirm Kavanaugh

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson says he likely would vote to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh if he was in the U.S. Senate now.

Johnson told reporters Thursday in Albuquerque at his announcement to run for New Mexico's Senate seat that he would "probably" support the conservative Trump nominee. But Johnson made it clear that he didn't like Trump or his policies on immigration and free trade.

The Libertarian Party icon and former New Mexico governor is challenging Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich and Republican Mark Rich.

Democrats aim to recapture the GOP's thin Senate majority during elections in November.

Democratic Party of New Mexico chair Marg Elliston says Johnson was one the state's "most harmful former governors" and would join Republicans in cutting Medicare and Medicaid.