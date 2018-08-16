Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Evening
89° Good Evening
NewsNation

Gary Johnson: I'd 'probably' confirm Kavanaugh

The Libertarian Party icon and former New Mexico governor has thrown his hat in the ring for the Senate, challenging Democratic incumbent Martin Heinrich and Republican Mark Rich.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate and New Mexico U.S.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate and New Mexico U.S. Senate candidate Gary Johnson talks to reporters Thursday in Albuquerque, N.M. Photo Credit: AP / Russell Contreras

By The Associated Press
Print

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson says he likely would vote to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh if he was in the U.S. Senate now.

Johnson told reporters Thursday in Albuquerque at his announcement to run for New Mexico's Senate seat that he would "probably" support the conservative Trump nominee. But Johnson made it clear that he didn't like Trump or his policies on immigration and free trade.

The Libertarian Party icon and former New Mexico governor is challenging Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich and Republican Mark Rich.

Democrats aim to recapture the GOP's thin Senate majority during elections in November.

Democratic Party of New Mexico chair Marg Elliston says Johnson was one the state's "most harmful former governors" and would join Republicans in cutting Medicare and Medicaid.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 photo, the Extreme weather and natural disasters in photos
Singer Aretha Franklin, the iconic 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dead at 76
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo, North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
A cargo ship floats past the famous Kalyazin Submerged monastery, crowd of crocs, more stunning images
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he was WH: Ex-CIA director Brennan's clearance revoked
In an interview with The Associated Press on Former WH aide Omarosa says Trump wants a 'race war'