The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a momentous victory for L.G.B.T. rights on Monday, ruling that a landmark civil rights law also protects gay and transgender employees workplace discrimination.

The 6-3 decision centered on three cases — including one lawsuit filed by a Long Island skydiver who didn’t live to see the milestone ruling.

Chief Judge John G. Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch broke with conservative colleagues and joined the four liberal members of the bench. They said gay and transgender workers are covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, as well as race, color, national origin and religion.

It was the biggest legal victory for gay rights since the court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.

One of the lawsuits at the center of the decision Monday had been filed by Donald Zarda, a skydiving instructor who said he was fired in 2010 by a Calverton company because he was gay.

Zarda said he told a female pupil he was gay to allay any concerns she might have about being strapped together during a dive. The company, known as Altitude Express and Skydive Long Island, contended he was fired because of poor customer service.

Zarda died while BASE-jumping in 2014. But his family continued the civil rights lawsuit.

“They’re thrilled,” Gregory Antollino, Zarda’s lawyer, said Monday of Zarda’s family. “That it was 6-3, and not just 5-4, built in an extra layer of legitimacy. I’m thrilled with the result, too. But what’s more important than Don’s family winning is that all gay people in the United States won.”