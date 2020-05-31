Attorney calls for upgrading charges in George Floyd death

WASHINGTON — The attorney for George Floyd’s family on Sunday, responding to the growing number of protests that have erupted throughout the country in Floyd’s name, said the family does not condone violence, but believed “the only thing that can put out these fires are police accountability and equal justice.”

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” called for criminal charges against the Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd’s death to be upgraded to first-degree murder. Crump argued that former officer Derek Chauvin’s refusal to stop kneeling on Floyd’s neck despite multiple pleas by Floyd and other observers proved his “intent” to kill during an arrest last Monday caught on video by bystanders.

“We now have the audio from the police body cam and we hear where one officer says he doesn't have a pulse, maybe we should turn him on his side, but yet, Officer Chauvin says no, we're going to keep him in this position. That's intent,” Crump said.

Crump’s calls for upgraded charges came as President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed the violent protests across the country on far-left extremist groups in a series of tweets. The Department of Homeland Security over the weekend warned white supremacist groups and far-right extremists were also looking to exploit the civil unrest

“Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night,” Trump tweeted, referring to the presence of National Guard troops in that city last night.

As of Sunday, about 5,000 National Guard troops have been activated in 15 states and the District of Columbia to respond to the growing number of protests, according to a tweet by the National Guard Bureau.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle appearing on the Sunday show circuit derided the president’s response to the protests so far, arguing his tweets over the past week were escalating tensions. The president faced a firestorm of criticism on Friday for tweeting “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” a phrase tied to a Segregationist police chief in the 1960s. The president later said he was unaware of the phrase’s roots and was merely warning that looting would lead to violence among protesters

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the sole black Republican in the Senate who often advises Trump, told Fox News Sunday that Trump's tweets are “not constructive tweets, without any question.”

Scott said he told President Trump in a private conversation Saturday morning, "it helps us when you focus on the death, the unjustified, in my opinion, the criminal death of George Floyd.”

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.), appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” said Trump’s tweets were not helpful.

“It's not lowering the temperature,” Hogan said of Trump’s tweets. “It's sort of continuing to escalate the rhetoric. I think it's just the opposite of the message that should have been coming out of the White House.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, appearing on CNN, said Trump “should just stop talking,” likening the president’s response to the uproar he caused in 2017 when deeming there were “fine people” on “both sides” of clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters.

“This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks, and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet," Bottoms said. "And I wish that he would just be quiet. Or if he can’t be silent, if there is somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a TelePrompTer and pray that he reads it and at least says the right things because he is making it worse."

Lawmakers on the Sunday show circuit argued Floyd’s death was just the latest in a string of police brutality cases that underscore the need for policing reforms.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), appearing on ABC’s “This Week” said several House Democrats including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) are putting forward legislation to “look at the full picture.”

“This is part of a pattern,” Pelosi said, describing Floyd’s death as “murder.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told CNN’s “State of the Union” he is drafting legislation to create a “national police registry for misconduct” to “help us to stop officers who accrue such large actions of misconduct, and then have nothing happen to them.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, asked on Fox News Sunday if he would take over the George Floyd case as a special prosecutor, said: "We are very early in this process, very early. It is not uncommon to amend charges, it is not uncommon to add defendants."

"I don't want anyone to conclude that these are all the charges that are going to be there," he said.

He told anchor Chris Wallace that "what we really need to do is refocus on justice for Mr. Floyd, and negative behavior, looting, arson does not help us achieve that goal."