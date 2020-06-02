MINNEAPOLIS — The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, said Tuesday that she wanted the world to know that her little girl lost a good father who would never get to see his daughter grow up.

"I want everybody to know that this is what those officers took. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families," Roxie Washington said during a Minneapolis news conference with her young daughter at her side. "I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good."

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the black man's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Tuesday marked the eight straight night of nationwide protests. Scattered violence had flared Monday in multiple protests, including an officer who was shot and gravely wounded as police tried to disperse a crowd outside a Las Vegas hotel and casino, and four officers shot in St. Louis. They were expected to recover. In Philadelphia, officials said one person was killed trying to use explosives to open an ATM, and a gun shop owner fatally shot a would-be thief. A 19-year-old died of injuries suffered during looting.

About a dozen other deaths have been reported around the country over the past week. And nearly 8,000 people nationwide have been arrested for offenses such as stealing, blocking highways and breaking curfew, according to a count by The Associated Press.

Also on Tuesday, the state of Minnesota on Tuesday launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing widespread changes following the death of Floyd.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing of the formal complaint at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The governor and Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said they hope to reach agreement with the city to identify short-term ways to address the police department's history of racial discrimination, and use the investigation to find long-term solutions for systemic change.

Lucero said their goal is to negotiate a consent decree with the city that courts could enforce with injunctions and financial penalties. There are precedents, she said, including a consent decree approved in Chicago last year after the U.S. Justice Department found a long history of racial bias and excessive use of force by police.

In Atlanta, six officers were charged after a video showed authorities dragging two young people from a car during protests.

In Richmond, Virginia, the police chief said officers who used tear gas on a group of peaceful protesters would be disciplined.

In Seattle, the city's police watchdog agency said Tuesday it is investigating the use of pepper spray to break up a fourth consecutive day of large protests over the Floyd killing, a tactic that drew questions from some city leaders.

The protest Monday was largely peaceful but turned chaotic as officers dispersed the crowd at night using tear gas and flash-bang devices. Authorities said demonstrators threw fireworks and tried to storm a barricade near a police station, but citizen video posted on Reddit and Facebook showed that the chaos began when an officer grabbed a pink umbrella that a demonstrator was holding just across a barricade. Other officers nearby then began spraying chemicals and firing flash-bangs.

Seattle's Office of Police Accountability said it has received about 12,000 complaints over the Seattle Police Department's handling of the demonstrations and looting.

In Washington, D.C., thousands of protesters gathered across the street from Lafayette Park near the White House on Tuesday, as military and civilian law enforcement personnel stood on the other side of a black chain link fence that had been put up overnight to block access to the park.

The crowd chanted the name of Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

The protesters stood in front of the historic church where President Donald Trump went for a photo op Monday night after the area around Lafayette Park was cleared of protesters by law enforcement officials using smoke canisters and pepper balls.

A demonstration in Miami grew to about 400 people as protesters marched from a courthouse to a historically black neighborhood north of downtown.

Demonstrators sat on one knee during several stops to listen to organizers shouting instructions that they were to remain peaceful and hydrated in the 80-degree weather. They shouted "No justice, no peace, no racist police" as more than 30 officers followed the group a few blocks behind wearing body armor.

Trinity Auberry, 22, arrived at the demonstration with four other friends. It was the first time protesting for the young black model who said the death of Floyd is not isolated and cases of "police brutality" are also common in Florida.

In West Virginia, the National Guard is pursuing disciplinary action against a guardsman who posted on social media that he would shoot at people protesting the death of Floyd, officials said Tuesday.

The guardsman, Noah Garcelon, has already resigned his position as an officer with the Winfield Police Department after making the comments. In a series of now-deleted posts, Garcelon wrote that he would "start firing live rounds" at protesters and "see how many I can run over before my car breaks down."

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who leads the state's National Guard, said officials will be taking the appropriate disciplinary action related to Garcelon and any others "who make inflammatory comments related to protests going on across the nation."

Winfield Police Department Chief Ron Arthur said Garcelon acknowledged that he made the comments and stressed that he wasn't a racist before resigning.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, has urged people to remain peaceful but said he would not hesitate to call in the National Guard if demonstrations in the state became violent.

Further south, about 100 people gathered in front of the state capitol building in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon as medics passed out water bottles and snacks and volunteers passed out voter registration forms.

Participants raised their fists in unison as passing commuters showed their solidarity with honks and waves.

An outreach minister emphasized the need to sustain demonstrations past the initial events over the weekend and also urged a peaceful nature in the afternoon's demonstrations. Minister Danielle Ford told the crowd, "they're waiting on us to give up, they're waiting on us to get tired, they're waiting on us to give in. We need you out here."

A 21-year-old college student said she was protesting for justice for Floyd as well as Joshua Ruffin, a 17-year-old shot to death by a Columbia police officer after a foot chase in April.



