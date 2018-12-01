Members of Congress representing Long Island on Saturday remembered former President George H.W. Bush for his civility and his dedication to public service.

"President George HW Bush will be greatly missed in many ways," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who was a congressman from Brooklyn during Bush's years as vice president and president.

"He was a fine man and even when he opposed your views, you knew he was doing what he thought was best for America," Schumer said in a statement. "His yearning for a kinder and gentler nation seems more needed now than when he first called for it."

Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford), who supported both Bush and his son former President George W. Bush, tweeted, "George H.W. Bush. Outstanding President. Great man. True Patriot. R.I.P. "

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) praised Bush as a "a giant."

"Today, America mourns a giant — a man who led our nation out from under the shrouds of the Cold War, a patriot who fought for the freedoms and liberties that make this country the greatest in the world, and a patriarch who led his family to serve our great democracy for generations," Zeldin said in his statement.

"We are forever grateful for President Bush’s service and dedication, and my thoughts and prayers are with his children and grandchildren, who will carry on his eternal legacy," Zeldin said.