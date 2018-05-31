KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is "in good spirits" at a Maine hospital but will need several more days of treatment.

The 93-year-old was taken to a hospital on Sunday when he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue hours after attending a pancake breakfast at the American Legion post in Kennebunkport.

His spokesman said in a tweet Wednesday that Bush is talkative and in good spirits but that the treatments to address his blood pressure "are expected to take several more days."

President @GeorgeHWBush continues to be talkative and in good spirits as doctors @SMHCHealth address his blood pressure. Those treatments are expected to take several more days. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 30, 2018

The nation's 41st president arrived in Maine on May 20 after being treated for a blood infection. He's without his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died in April in Houston.