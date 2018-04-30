TODAY'S PAPER
Former President George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital, spokesman says

Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George

Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral service on April 21 in Houston. Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip

By The Associated Press
HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized "to continue regaining strength" as he recovers from an infection that resulted in him being hospitalized a day after his wife's funeral.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday the 93-year-old Bush "is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon." McGrath has previously said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family's home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

The Bushes, a 'storybook' 73-year marriage

The couple's relationship is a true love story, which granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager described Monday as "remarkable."

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

