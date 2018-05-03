TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

George H.W. Bush: Once doctors give OK to leave hospital, 'I'm outta here'

Former President George W. Bush wheels his father,

Former President George W. Bush wheels his father, former President George H.W. Bush, into St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston for former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral on April 21. Photo Credit: EPA / Brett Coomer

By The Associated Press
Print

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush is complimenting the medical workers helping him recover from an infection at a Houston hospital. But he says that once doctors give him the OK to leave, "I'm outta here."

The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, the day after attending the funeral for his wife, Barbara. The pair were married 73 years.

Bush tweeted on Thursday that everyone at the hospital has been "so nice," and that he was especially moved when a three-story atrium at the hospital was named to honor him and his late wife.

But he jokes that he doesn't want people to think he's "taken up residence" at the hospital.

A family spokesman has said the nation's 41st president has been regaining his strength.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 29, Extreme weather photos: Orange sandstorm, lightning strike
The former White House Communications Director gave a Scaramucci on the New Yorker interview that got him fired
A construction made of Lego bricks is pictured Where do Denmark — and U.S. — rank in happiness?
President Donald Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader Where 14 Republicans stand on Trump and the Mueller probe
President Donald Trump welcomed athletes who participated in Trump hosts Olympians, expresses hope for Korean peninsula
Steve Greenberg Trump cartoons of the week