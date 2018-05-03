HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush is complimenting the medical workers helping him recover from an infection at a Houston hospital. But he says that once doctors give him the OK to leave, "I'm outta here."

The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, the day after attending the funeral for his wife, Barbara. The pair were married 73 years.

Bush tweeted on Thursday that everyone at the hospital has been "so nice," and that he was especially moved when a three-story atrium at the hospital was named to honor him and his late wife.

Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here. https://t.co/VkWHmxzI6c — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 3, 2018

But he jokes that he doesn't want people to think he's "taken up residence" at the hospital.

A family spokesman has said the nation's 41st president has been regaining his strength.