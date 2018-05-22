TODAY'S PAPER
Stacey Abrams wins Democratic primary in Georgia governor race

In this May 20, 2018, photo, Georgia Democratic

In this May 20, 2018, photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans in Atlanta. Photo Credit: AP/John Amis

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA -- Stacey Abrams has won the Democratic primary in Georgia's gubernatorial race.

She is the state's first woman nominee for governor from either major party, and if she wins the general election in November, she'll become the first black female governor in the U.S.

Former state House Minority Leader Abrams beat former state Rep. Stacey Evans in Tuesday's race. Both are Atlanta-area attorneys. The race was characterized by a battle over the candidates' legislative records on education.

Abrams is a celebrated romance novelist who made economic mobility and affordable health care cornerstones of her campaign.

Abrams has garnered major party endorsements including Hillary Clinton, U.S. Rep. John Lewis and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Abrams would succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who has held the office since 2011.

