Police: Georgia woman uses sword on man assaulting daughter

John Lawarren Williams, 25, of Twiggs County, Georgia, turned himself in to Sheriff Darren Mitchum about 6 a.m. Friday.  Photo Credit: Twiggs County Sheriffs Office

By The Associated Press
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested in Georgia after a woman told sheriff's deputies she hit her boyfriend with a sword after she found him molesting her 5-year-old daughter.

The Twiggs County Sheriff's Office said officers were called about midnight March 14 about an unwanted person at a home.

News outlets reported the woman said she cut the man as he tried to leave the home.

John Lawarren Williams, 25, of Twiggs County, turned himself in to Sheriff Darren Mitchum about 6 a.m. Friday. Williams was treated for a minor cut and has been charged with aggravated child molestation and two counts of cruelty to children.

It was not known if he has an attorney.

The woman and child were taken to a Macon hospital to be checked.

