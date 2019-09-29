TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
NewsNation

Giuliani would need Trump OK to assist in impeachment probe

Mandatory Credit: Photo by PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10425874a) (FILE)

Mandatory Credit: Photo by PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10425874a) (FILE) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (L) poses with US President Donald J. Trump at the clubhouse of Trump International Golf Club, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, USA, 20 November 2016 (reissued 27 September 2019). An impeachment inquiry against US President Donald J. Trump has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over his dealings with Ukraine. The whistleblower alleges that Trump had demanded Ukrainian investigations into US Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's business involvement in Ukraine, with Giuliani being a 'central figure in this effort'. Rudy Giuliani, Bedminster Township, USA - 20 Nov 2016 Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/PETER FOLEY

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says he'd only cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry if his client agreed.

Central to the investigation is the effort by lawyer Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) to have Ukraine conduct a corruption probe into Joe Biden and his son's dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. Trump echoed that request in a July call with Ukraine's president.

The House Intelligence Committee is leading the inquiry, and Giuliani thinks the chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, "has already prejudged" whether Trump linked U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for the probe. Giuliani tells ABC's "This Week" that "I wouldn't cooperate" with Schiff, but if Trump "decides that he wants me to testify, of course I'll testify."

Schiff says he hasn't decided whether he wants to hear from Giuliani.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Giuliani: Ukraine call 'a nothing burger'
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment Pelosi bows to pressure, orders impeachment probe
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search