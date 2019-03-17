TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
NewsNation

Kirsten Gillibrand in 2020 Democratic race as full-fledged candidate

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to supporters during an

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to supporters during an election night watch party in New York in this Nov. 6, 2018 photo. Photo Credit: AP/Mary Altaffer

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand has spent more than a month traveling around the country to gauge support for a 2020 presidential campaign, and the New York senator says she's now in the race.

Gillibrand is joining the dozen-plus contenders, saying in a campaign video that the nation needs "a leader who makes big, bold, brave choices. Someone who isn't afraid of progress. That's why I'm running for president."

She says her debut speech as a candidate will come next Sunday in front of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York.

Gillibrand has been one of the most forceful critics of the Trump administration. Using the backdrop of one of President Donald Trump's marquee properties is the latest example of that.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing Trump issues order to ground Boeing 737 Max planes
Kristy Berington waits on the Innoko River for See stunning images from around the world
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
During an HIV conference on Tuesday, a London-based Doctors describe possible second HIV cure
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country