TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Gillibrand, other female senators urge Franken to resign

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at her Manhattan office

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at her Manhattan office on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Tom Brune  tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and five other female senators on Wednesday called on Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign after he was accused of sexual misconduct, delivering a blow to the Minnesota lawmaker who had tried to weather the allegations.

Joining the call with Gillibrand, the junior Democratic senator from New York, were Democratic Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Patty Murray of Washington, Kamala Harris, of California, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

On a Facebook post titled “Senator Franken Should Step Aside,” Gillibrand said, “While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve.”

She explained her decision to demand that he step down.

“I have been shocked and disappointed to learn over the last few weeks that a colleague I am fond of personally has engaged in behavior towards women that is unacceptable,” Gillibrand wrote.

“But this moment of reckoning about our friends and colleagues who have been accused of sexual misconduct is necessary, and it is painful. We must not lose sight that this watershed moment is bigger than any one industry, any one party, or any one person,” Gillibrand wrote.

“The pervasiveness of sexual harassment and the experience women face every day across America within the existing power structure of society has finally come out of the shadows,” she wrote. “It is a moment that we as a country cannot afford to ignore.”

The allegations against Franken began in mid-November when Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.

Several other allegations have followed, including a woman who says that Franken put his hand on her buttocks during a picture pose at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Two women, who asked to remain anonymous, have told the Huffington Post that Franken squeezed their buttocks at political events during his first campaign for the Senate in 2008. A fourth woman, an Army veteran, alleged Franken cupped her breast during a photo op on a USO tour in 2003.

Franken has apologized for his behavior but he has disputed some of the allegations.

With AP

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
On Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, a skydiving Santa Skydiving Santa crashes on Florida beach
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Plagued by sexual misconduct allegations, longtime Rep. John Amid misconduct claims, Conyers announces retirement
Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world