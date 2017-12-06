WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and five other female senators on Wednesday called on Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign after he was accused of sexual misconduct, delivering a blow to the Minnesota lawmaker who had tried to weather the allegations.

Joining the call with Gillibrand, the junior Democratic senator from New York, were Democratic Sens. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Patty Murray of Washington, Kamala Harris, of California, and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

On a Facebook post titled “Senator Franken Should Step Aside,” Gillibrand said, “While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve.”

She explained her decision to demand that he step down.

“I have been shocked and disappointed to learn over the last few weeks that a colleague I am fond of personally has engaged in behavior towards women that is unacceptable,” Gillibrand wrote.

“But this moment of reckoning about our friends and colleagues who have been accused of sexual misconduct is necessary, and it is painful. We must not lose sight that this watershed moment is bigger than any one industry, any one party, or any one person,” Gillibrand wrote.

“The pervasiveness of sexual harassment and the experience women face every day across America within the existing power structure of society has finally come out of the shadows,” she wrote. “It is a moment that we as a country cannot afford to ignore.”

The allegations against Franken began in mid-November when Los Angeles radio anchor Leeann Tweeden accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Several other allegations have followed, including a woman who says that Franken put his hand on her buttocks during a picture pose at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010. Two women, who asked to remain anonymous, have told the Huffington Post that Franken squeezed their buttocks at political events during his first campaign for the Senate in 2008. A fourth woman, an Army veteran, alleged Franken cupped her breast during a photo op on a USO tour in 2003.

Franken has apologized for his behavior but he has disputed some of the allegations.

With AP