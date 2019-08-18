TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Gillibrand presses for federal weapons buyback plan

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator from New York

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator from New York Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2019.  Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JIM WATSON

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Sunday pushed a proposal for the federal government to buy back federal assault weapons and said as president, she would support a ban on assault rifles and weapons.

“I don't think we should be living in a world where a family can't go to Walmart to do their back to school shopping,” Gillibrand said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.” “I don't think we want to live in a world where young children are learning shelter in place drills as opposed to math drills, that's the truth of where we are.”

Gillibrand told anchor Martha Raddatz that as president she “would seek to make a ban on assault rifles and assault weapons, military style weapons. I would have a ban on large magazines.”

Gillibrand said legislation would make it illegal to buy or sell the assault weapons and would be coupled with a proposal to reimburse gun owners for their weapons.

"You want to give people the opportunity to be reimbursed for the money that they spent to own those weapons,” Gillibrand said.


Whether the program should be mandatory or voluntary has been the subject of debate among Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Gillibrand told CNN host Poppy Harlow Wednesday, when asked if the buybacks should be mandatory, “you don't want people to retain them, because if you make them illegal, you don't want to grandfather in all the assault weapons that are all across America."


She said, "You would like people to sell them back to the government so that you can make sure people who shouldn't have access to these weapons couldn't have them."

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) expressed support for a mandatory gun buyback program when he was a candidate in the Democratic primary for president. Swalwell dropped out of the race in July, but other candidates have voiced support or openness to the idea. 

Another candidate, Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Montana), told Harlow on Thursday that he preferred a voluntary buyback program. Bullock said a mandatory one that could lead to assault weapon owners’ criminal prosecution for holding onto their guns “is going too far.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
One of the world's busiest airports canceled all Hong Kong protesters shut down airport
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature GOP Ohio gov urges gun background checks
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search