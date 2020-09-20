Supreme battle brewing over Ginsberg replacement

WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats on Sunday previewed the fierce political battle shaping up to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as Republicans vowed to press ahead with a vote on President Donald Trump’s selection and Democrats pledged to fight a vote before the presidential election is decided.

"We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC’s "This Week" when asked how Democrats will respond if Republicans attempt to push a vote before the Nov. 3 election.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who Trump previously listed as a potential Supreme Court nominee, appearing on "Fox News Sunday," asserted: "We will move forward without delay."

Trump on Saturday told reporters within the next week he expects to name a nominee to replace Ginsburg, the longtime liberal justice who died on Friday at 87.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday night, Trump told supporters his yet to be named choice will "be a woman, a very talented, very brilliant woman."

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate court judge and abortion rights opponent from Indiana, and Barbara Lagoa, a federal circuit court judge and a Cuban American from Florida, have both been floated as possible nominees, with Trump telling reporters on Saturday both are "highly respected."

The push to fill Ginsburg seats comes with six weeks left until the election and as some states have already commenced early voting in the race between Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats making the rounds of the Sunday political talks shows were quick to note that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland from moving forward nine months before the 2016 presidential election, following the February death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

McConnell at the time argued that choice for the Supreme Court should be decided by voters via their vote for president, but has since reversed course on that standard.

Former President Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the nation’s highest bench in 1993, called McConnell’s move "hypocritical" in an interview with CNN’s "State of the Union."

Asked about the prospect of Democrats adding justices to the Supreme Court if they win both chambers of Congress and the presidency in November, Clinton urged both sides to "try to do this right now."

"We are really close to the election," Clinton said. "Let's remember the commitments and the comments Mitch McConnell made. I think it would be good for Senator McConnell to make him feel better when he gets up in the morning if he — if he proved that he wasn't being a hypocrite at the time and he just stuck with his position. And I think all the other Republicans could, should be asked to do the same. But you can't keep a democracy if there's one set of rules for one group and another set for everybody else."

Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, appearing shortly after Clinton on CNN said he rejected "the notion of hypocrisy."

"The American people wanted Donald Trump to be in a position to make these nominations and it’s his obligation to do so," Short said.