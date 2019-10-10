TODAY'S PAPER
2 Florida men tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a news conference of the Berlin Merchants and Industrialist Society (VBKI) in Berlin, Germany on June 8, 2016. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / Sophia Kembowski

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Two Florida businessmen tied to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have been arrested on campaign finance violations resulting from a $325,000 donation to a political action committee supporting Trump's re-election.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on a four-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records.

Records show they used wire transfers from a corporate entity they controlled to make a $325,000 donation to the America First Action committee in 2018. Records that became public through a lawsuit show that the corporate entity reported as making the transaction was not the true source of the money.

A lawyer for the men, John Dowd, hung up on an Associated Press reporter calling about the case.

By The Associated Press

