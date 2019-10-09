Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, signaled this week that he’ll rebuff House Democrats’ subpoena in relation to their impeachment inquiry, but may accept Senate Republicans’ invitation to testify on Ukraine and Joe Biden.

“I’m going to be guided by the White House counsel who says it’s an illegitimate hearing,” Giuliani told Newsday, when asked whether he’d meet the deadline next Tuesday to turn over documents and communications that Democrats believe will inform their investigations into potentially impeachable offenses by Trump.

“Do you think I’ll show my hand? Now? I might even change it,” Giuliani added, when asked about appearing before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee, which includes three Democratic presidential candidates in its membership.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, finds himself at the center of Democrats’ probe into whether Trump abused his office in requesting that Ukraine deliver political dirt on Biden. In an interview late Tuesday with Newsday, he touched on his central role in the impeachment saga, discussed his legacy and repeatedly criticized the Democrats’ proceedings as farce and Biden, a former vice president and a Democratic 2020 rival to Trump, as corrupt.

House Democrats’ inquiry was sparked by a whistleblower’s report and a July call between the Republican president and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Giuliani, 75, who served two terms at New York City’s helm and made an aborted presidential run in 2008, is referenced in the whistleblower’s formal complaint as “a central figure” in Trump’s use of “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

Giuliani is among several people who communicated with Ukraine and have been subpoenaed. He referenced an eight-page letter sent by the White House to the House Democratic leadership late Tuesday declaring the executive branch’s refusal to cooperate with the inquiry, citing a constitutionally invalid process.

“I agree with the letter,” he said. “Everything I know as a lawyer tells me that this is illegitimate. I don’t see one single due process right.”

The former mayor reinforced what he has expressed in recent tweets: that the Democrats’ process is politically motivated.

“Don’t mistake this for some kind of a due process hearing or a fair hearing,” he said. “This is about as big a kangaroo court as ever invented. The Salem witch trials has more due process than this.”

He said he may be more amenable to cooperating if, for example, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, were removed from the process.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), responding to the White House letter, called the communication “simply another unlawful attempt to hide the facts of the Trump Administration’s brazen efforts to pressure foreign powers to intervene in the 2020 elections.”

But in a conflict that has engulfed both the White House and Congress and seen opinion split largely down partisan lines, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, offered Giuliani an opportunity to come before his panel to air his concerns about corruption in Ukraine.

“Senator Graham and I are very close,” Giuliani said. “Senator Graham, I don’t have to play games with. He’s an honest man.”

Giuliani, like Trump and White House officials, said he saw nothing inappropriate about the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy. A partial transcript shows Zelenskiy telling Trump that Ukraine is ready to purchase antitank missiles from the United States. Trump responded that he needs Ukraine to probe the origins of the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election as well as Biden, who as vice president had sought the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor while his son, Hunter, sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm under investigation by that prosecutor.

“I would like you to do us a favor though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” Trump says in the call.

“He didn’t command it, by the way,” said Giuliani, himself a former federal prosecutor. “He said ‘favor, ‘do me a favor.’ That’s a pretty mild word. ‘Do me a favor.’ Gee, I did a lot of extortion cases. I never heard ‘do me a favor’ as ‘I’ll break your legs, I’m smash your head, I’ll take your kids away.’”

Giuliani, Trump and others have accused Biden, who could face Trump in the 2020 general election, of his own alleged quid pro quo and using his office to shield his son from prosecution. The Ukrainian official who replaced the ousted prosecutor said there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens. But the current Ukrainian leadership has said they are reviewing their probe into the energy firm for which Hunter Biden worked.

The former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, testifying before House Democrats, said he warned Giuliani against trusting the Ukrainians in power at the time and said he did not believe the accusation that Biden acted inappropriately to be credible.

Giuliani, 75, of Manhattan once was known as “America’s Mayor” for his leadership of New York City and the country following the 9/11 terror attacks. He now may go down in history better remembered as the Trump confidante embroiled in the president’s impeachment proceedings.

Newsday asked him about his legacy and he responded with sarcasm and an allegation that the news media is covering up the Biden scandal.

“Oh my God, my legacy. My legacy will be affected. My legacy will be affected. So, I’ll get scared and I’ll run away,” Giuliani said. “No, no, I consider my legacy as: I started as [a] person who had great skill in investigating crime. I’ve uncovered some of the biggest criminal patterns in the history of this country. Probably, I’ve prosecuted more criminals than any U.S. attorney ever. And you’re just going to have to count on me that I’m right and you’re wrong.”