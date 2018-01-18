WASHINGTON — Republican leaders in Congress on Thursday set a showdown on averting a federal government shutdown at midnight Friday with votes on a short-term spending measure that will need Democrats’ support in the Senate.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) planned to bring a measure to fund the government for four more weeks to the floor Thursday evening, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he also would bring it up for a vote as soon as the House passes it.

But President Donald Trump has roiled the negotiations and political maneuvering in Congress by sending mixed signals on a key immigration program that Democrats insist must be fixed by Congress as part of the spending bill and even on the addition of a renewal of a child health insurance program to the stopgap measure as a lure for Democratic votes.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that the six-year extension of the Child Health Insurance Program, which expired on Sept. 30 and serves 9 million children nationally, should not be in the spending bill — but the White House later said he supports it.

Meanwhile, Trump and Republican congressional leaders stepped up pressure on Democrats, accusing them of using military funding as a bargaining chip to force a deal to fix an expiring program protecting undocumented immigrants illegally brought here as children.

“We can pass a noncontroversial, bipartisan bill to keep the government open, or Democrats can create a manufactured crisis and shut down the government on the entirely unrelated issue — the entirely unrelated issue of immigration,” McConnell said.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that without the pressure of a possible government shutdown, Republicans would have no reason to negotiate to save the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which Trump ordered to expire March 5.

“The president rescinded DACA four or five months ago. If he hadn’t rescinded it, we wouldn’t be here today,” Schumer said. “And he told Congress to fix it. And yet the majority leader of his party seems to have no idea what policy he would support.”

In the House, Republicans will have to corral their conservative and military-hawk members unhappy with the measure to pass a stopgap measure without any Democratic votes. Republicans, with 238 members, need 218 votes.

Ryan acknowledged his leadership team is still rounding up the votes but said, “I feel we’re making real good progress.”

In the Senate, Republicans, who control the upper chamber with the slim 51-member majority, will need the support of nine or 10 Democrats to break an expected filibuster requiring six votes to then pass the spending bill.

Schumer did not declare that all the members of his caucus would vote against the stopgap spending bill, known as a continuing resolution or CR, but has said there is strong opposition to it.

“When are our Republican leaders going to learn that the best way to govern, the best way to accomplish things, is to talk to us?” Schumer said. “It doesn’t look good for the continuing resolution coming over from the House.”