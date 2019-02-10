TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
30° Good Morning
NewsNation

Shutdown chance looms as wall negotiations continue

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that if Congress approves a lesser amount, Trump could make up the difference from elsewhere in the government or, if needed, the president could declare a national emergency.

Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial

Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and Director of the Office of Management, listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington on July 11, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The White House is not ruling out another government shutdown, as lawmakers continue to negotiate funding for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

In Sunday talk show appearances on NBC's "Meet the Press" and "Fox News Sunday," acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said "you absolutely cannot" rule out the possibility that the government may shutter again on Friday. But Mulvaney also said that Trump was willing to explore funding alternatives.

The president has asked for $5.7 billion. Talks are centered around far less, around $1.6 billion. Mulvaney said that if Congress approves a lesser amount, Trump could make up the difference from elsewhere in the government or, if needed, the president could declare a national emergency.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Trump blasts Schumer ahead of address on unity
A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast
A dog searches for a victim during a See stunning images from France to Canada
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters