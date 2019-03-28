GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. — One person has died at the Grand Canyon this week and another is presumed dead in separate incidents that included one man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take photos, officials said.

Crews are working to recover the body of the Hong Kong man who slipped and fell at Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation outside the boundaries of the national park, spokesman David Leibowitz said. His identity hasn't been released.

The fall happened early Thursday morning when not many visitors are at Eagle Point, a remote site best known for the Skywalk, a horse-shoe shaped glass bridge that juts out from the canyon wall. The rim has some ledges and outcroppings below but no barrier between tourists and the edge.

The man in his 50s was taking photos when he stumbled and fell about 1,000 feet below the rim and is presumed dead, Leibowitz said. Signs at Eagle Point warn tourists not to get too close to the edge.

The area is closed for the day, Leibowitz said. He extended the tribe's prayers to the man's family.

The Hualapai reservation includes a roughly 100-mile stretch of the Grand Canyon at its western edge.

Meanwhile, authorities at Grand Canyon National Park to the east were working to identify a person believed to be a foreign national. The person's body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village away from the rim, the park said.

The person's relatives haven't been notified, and the cause of death is unclear, park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said. The National Park Service and the local medical examiner's office are investigating.

The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S., drawing nearly 6.4 million visitors last year.