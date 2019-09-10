WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed Congress on Tuesday to address last month’s deadly mass shootings, as advocates pressured Senate Republicans to hold a vote on universal background checks and a House panel met to consider three new gun-control bills.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), however, repeated his vow that he would not bring any gun-related legislation to the Senate floor for debate and votes until President Donald Trump reveals which bills, if any, he supports and will sign into law.

“We do, in fact, await word from the White House about what the president will sign,” McConnell told reporters after the weekly Senate caucus luncheons. “Until that happens, all of this is theatrics.”

Trump was scheduled to meet with top Republican lawmakers, including McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, the day after Congress returned from a six-week recess.

“We’re talking about the entire agenda,” McCarthy told reporters after his morning caucus meeting, including “gun legislation in ways that we can make sure that these horrific things that take place will never happen again.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) kept up the pressure on McConnell for a second day in a row, after he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) held a news conference Monday to urge McConnell to allow a vote on the House-passed universal background check bill.

“The president can provide Republicans important political cover. They shouldn’t need it, because so many Americans are for this, but they do, because of the power, sometimes exercised rather ruthlessly, by the NRA,” Schumer said in his floor remarks Tuesday morning.

Schumer later said Mayor Nan Whaley of Dayton, Ohio, where a gunman killed nine in a nightlife district, described the scars gun violence had left cities across the country in an address at the Democrats’ luncheon.

On the House side, Rep. Mike Thompson (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, held a forum where high school students from Parkland, Florida, Chicago and other cities offered suggestions on how to curb shootings.

The House Judiciary Committee met to debate and amend several bills, including three aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people.

The committee began debating a “red flag” bill that would offer grants to states to adopt laws providing for Extreme Risk Protection Orders that would disarm people deemed a risk to themselves or others from possessing or buying firearms.

The other bills would ban large-capacity ammunition magazines, which can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, and add a “hate crime” conviction to the disqualifying factors used in FBI background checks of potential firearm purchasers.

“In total, 53 people were killed in mass shootings in August alone,” committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Odessa-Midland, Texas. “At a vigil to commemorate the victims in Dayton, the Governor’s speech was drowned out by calls to ‘Do something!’ Today, we will.”

But Georgia's Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican, rejected all three bills.

“I stand ready to work with you on sensible solutions that could actually prevent these atrocities. What I am not willing to do is support legislation that will do nothing to make us safer and simultaneously infringes on the rights and liberties guaranteed by our Constitution,” he said.

“Unfortunately, all three bills we are considering today do just that,” Collins said.