Police: 6 police officers shot in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police stage as they respond to an active shooting situation on Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least six officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.

A shooter remained active as of 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted. At least one suspect fired at police officers in the city's Nicetown neighborhood, Gripp said.

All officers' injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.

Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Gripp said officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. But the hospital wouldn't provide the officers' conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations.

