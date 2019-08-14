Police: 6 police officers shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least six officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot - at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) Aug 226, 2019

A shooter remained active as of 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted. At least one suspect fired at police officers in the city's Nicetown neighborhood, Gripp said.

All officers' injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.

Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) Aug 226, 2019

Gripp said officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. But the hospital wouldn't provide the officers' conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Lockdown remains in effect on Health Sciences Center campus. Shots continue to be fired in the area. Stay indoors away from windows. Will keep sending regular updates. Main Campus not impacted. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) Aug 226, 2019

Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations.