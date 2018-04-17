TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
NewsNation

UN ambassador, White House quarrel over timing on sanctions

NikkiHaley said in a statement to Fox News: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks during UN Security Council meeting, at United Nations Headquarters in New York, on April 14, 2018. The UN Security Council on Saturday opened a meeting at Russia's request to discuss military strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack. Russia circulated a draft resolution calling for condemnation of the military action, but Britain's ambassador said the strikes were "both right and legal" to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Syria. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMALHECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/HECTOR RETAMAL

By The Associated Press
Print

PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday fired back against a Trump administration official who said she was suffering from "momentary confusion" when she announced new sanctions against Russia were imminent, saying, "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

A striking intra-administration quarrel played out in public when National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters during a briefing in Florida that Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said the U.S. would be slapping new sanctions on Russia on Monday in retaliation for the country's support for Syria's Assad government after its latest suspected chemical attack.

Kudlow said additional sanctions are under consideration but have yet to be implemented. Of Haley, he said, "There might have been some momentary confusion about that."

Haley had said Sunday during an appearance on "Face the Nation" that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program on Monday, "if he hasn't already."

But Monday came and went without an announcement.

On Tuesday, following Kudlow's remark that she must have been confused, Haley said in a statement to Fox News: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

The dispute between Haley's team and the White House had been playing out largely behind the scenes since Haley's initial comments. The White House has been struggling to explain Haley's remarks amid reports that Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions. Several administration officials have disputed that characterization, saying Haley was out of the loop.

One senior administration official said that, under the plan conceived last week, the sanctions would have been announced Friday night, at the same time U.S., French, and British forces launched a missile strike on Syrian President Bashar Assad's chemical weapons facilities. But the sanctions were not ready in time for Trump's Friday night statement, so they were delayed.

The official said a decision was then made to announce the sanctions as an answer to Russia's response to the strikes. But that plan was reevaluated and then put on hold over the weekend as it became clear that Russia's response was less robust than anticipated. The official was not authorized to discuss private administration deliberations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., applauded the administration Tuesday as having "moved miles in the right direction" on Russia policy.

"Not only did we scuttle the reset, not only are we now sanctioning Russian citizens, not only are we sanctioning Russian oligarchs, we're sanctioning Russia itself. We have so improved our policy with respect to Russia, far more hawkish, far more realistic," he said.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

George W. Bush, center, poses with his father Barbara Bush through the years
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized for the arrest Starbucks CEO meets officials after Philly arrests
Three victims died in the bombings at the These lives were lost in the Boston Marathon bombings
Ryan speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Photos of House Speaker Paul Ryan
Local workers and organization leaders in Houston, Texas Houston locals share memories of Barbara Bush
President Donald Trump listens as he meets in Trump's tweets: Mueller, Ryan and 'Stop the arms race?'