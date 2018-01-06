TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 11° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 11° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Farm team: Minor league Yard Goats offering yoga with goats

Tracy Longoria plays with goats at her Aussakita

Tracy Longoria plays with goats at her Aussakita Acres farm in Manchester, Conn. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

HARTFORD, Conn. - What to do with a new $71 million minor league baseball stadium during the winter?

If you’re the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, you turn to real goats. Time for goat yoga class.

Talk about a farm team.

The national phenomenon of goat yoga began in Oregon just over a year ago when students would assume poses such as downward dog while small goats would crawl around — and often on top of — the participants.

“You’re really connecting with the animals,” said Tracy Longoria, who partnered with the baseball team and also offers the classes on her Aussakita Acres farm in nearby Manchester, Connecticut. “The goats are just so therapeutic. It’s such a great stress reliever. Many of the people who do it have never done yoga before. They are just there for the interaction with the animals.”

Mike Abramson, the team’s general manager, said the club was looking for marketing opportunities. Yard Goat Yoga seemed the perfect match.

“It was an easy yes,” he said. “My expectation is that this is going to become a regular thing. Hey, if it’s popular enough, maybe we’ll just ditch the baseball and run a goat yoga park.”

The 6,100-seat Dunkin’ Donuts Park, which opened last spring, has a large indoor batting facility, which will be converted into a studio for the monthly classes. If things work out, Abramson said, and the team can persuade the groundskeepers to go along, classes will move to the outfield during the summer.

For now, four classes are scheduled to get an idea of what is involved in terms of commitment, interest and, yes, cleanup.

“Accidents happen,” s Longoria said. “But we’re as sanitary as possible. If someone has a little poopy accident, we’re right there to clean it up. We have all the disinfectants and anti-bacterial sprays and soaps and all of that.”

The classes have already sold out. The team is charging $40 per person.

There are 40 students in a class and the farm will bring about 15 goats for each session. The sessions will be led by certified instructor Danuta Wolk-Laniewski, who owns YogaPerk, a yoga studio in Manchester and also teaches the classes on Longoria’s farm.

She said the classes are designed for children as young as 8 but will include serious, if basic, yoga. She hopes that some human Yard Goats might get involved as part of their health regimen.

“Yoga is definitely good for everybody’s bodies, especially athletes,” she said. “Hopefully some of the players take the class as well, take some yoga, have some fun with us and do some core training where we put the goats on the back. Because, it’s always more fun to plank with a goat on your back.”

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
Controversial book on Trump released
This combination of photos shows, top row from Poll: 2017's top news story is sexual misconduct allegations
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file What happened to notable men accused of sexual misconduct
The White House says the upcoming book that WH: Unflattering book 'disgraceful and laughable'
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago