Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice

A preschool in Hawaii is taking a closer look at its snack policy after three children took sips of Pine-Sol.

An apple and a pitcher of apple juice

An apple and a pitcher of apple juice are posed together in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Sept. 15, 2011. Photo Credit: AP/Amy Sancetta

By The Associated Press
Officials say a classroom assistant at a Honolulu preschool mistook the household cleaner for apple juice. Paramedics were called to the Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool to evaluate three girls, ages 4 and 5, on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics found no signs of trauma or sickness, and the girls' parents declined to take them to the hospital.

The preschool says only sips were taken before the lead teacher realized the liquid was not apple juice.

Inspectors say the assistant picked up the container of yellow-brown liquid off a cleanup cart in the kitchen and poured it into cups. The cleaner was in its original container and properly labeled.

