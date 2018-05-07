14 unreal photos of Hawaii's volcanic eruption

The eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, destroying 26 homes and forcing evacuations of more than 1,700 residents in the Leilani Estates subdivision of the Big Island.

Lava from the active volcano spread around 387,000 square feet, according to the Associated Press, and there's no indication when it might stop or how far it might spread.

"There's more magma in the system to be erupted. As long as that supply is there, the eruption will continue," U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall told the AP.

Here are 14 incredible photos of the volcanic eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Fumes come out of cracks on the asphalt road near the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Lava from the seventh fissure slowly advances to the northeast on Hookapu Street in the Leilani Estates subdivision in Pahoa, Hawaii on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Ash from the Puu Oo vent on Kilauea volcano rises into the air on Saturday near Pahoa, Hawaii.

The number of homes destroyed by lava shooting out of openings in the ground created by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano climbed to nine on Sunday, May 6, as some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time.

Molten lava spewed hundreds of feet into the air through forests as the Kilauea volcano erupted on the Big Island of Hawaii on Friday.

Large cracks from an earthquake are seen in a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

Lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision on Saturday, May 5, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

This Friday, May 4, 2018, aerial image released by the U.S. Geological Survey, eruptive area showing recent fissures in Leilani Estates subdivision when photo was taken at 12:07 p.m. HST. Fissure 5 is shown in the forefront in the Big Island of Hawaii, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing more than 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Resident Sam Knox rides his bicycle to the edge of the road as lava burns across the road in the Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Volcanic gas streams out of a vent around a sign in the Leilani Estates, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

A man films the lava in the Leilani Estates subdivision, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.