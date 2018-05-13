TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

New Hawaii volcano lava fissure spurs more evacuations

Ken Gadd of Dayton, Ohio, a first-time visitor

Ken Gadd of Dayton, Ohio, a first-time visitor to Hawaii, photographs the entrance to Volcanoes National Park on Friday. The threat posed by the Kilauea volcano has prompted the park's closure.

By The Associated Press
Print

PAHOA, Hawaii — A new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced for an expected eruption from the Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense issued an alert that an 18th fissure was discovered along a road west of a major highway on the Big Island. Residents on that road were being told to evacuate, and two nearby community centers were serving as shelters for people and pets.

The fissures, ground deformation and abundant volcanic gases indicate eruptions on the eastern flank of Kilauea are likely to continue.

The latest opening came the morning after two other fissures opened on Saturday. Most of the lava outbreaks have occurred in and around the Leilani Estates neighborhood, where molten rock has burst through the ground, destroying more than two dozen homes and resulting in evacuation orders for nearly 2,000 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the 17th fissure, which opened Saturday night, was spattering but no flow had formed. The 16th fissure had spilled lava into an open field earlier in the day.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the fissures opened just east of the Puna Geothermal Venture energy conversion plant, where steam and hot liquid are brought up through underground wells and the steam feeds a turbine generator to produce electricity. Plant workers last week as a precaution removed 50,000 gallons of a flammable gas stored at the site.

Geologists warn that Kilauea's summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl rocks and ash miles into the sky.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Tom Toles Cartoons: U.S. and North Korea
President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next CIA Nominee: Agency Learned 'Tough Lessons'
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets See the history of the Iran nuclear deal
President Donald Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader Where 14 Republicans stand on Trump and Mueller probe
President Trump's announcement that the U.S. is abandoning What Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal means for your wallet
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 29, Extreme weather photos: Orange sandstorm, lightning strike