TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
53° Good Morning
NewsNation

Heinz asks if America is ready for Mayochup

Heinz on Thursday launched a poll asking Americans

Heinz on Thursday launched a poll asking Americans if they'd like a pre-made combination of mayonnaise and ketchup. Photo Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press
Print

PITTSBURGH — What do you get when you combine mayonnaise and ketchup?

A debate on Twitter after Heinz on Thursday launched a poll asking Americans if they’d like a pre-made combination of the condiments called Mayochup. Heinz will bring the product, which is currently available in parts of the Middle East, to the United States if the poll closes on Sunday with 500,000 votes in its favor.

Some respondents like the idea. But others say it’s been around as Fry Sauce in Utah and Salsa Rosada in Latin America. Then there are those who say the combo is just short of relish from becoming a salad dressing or special sauce.

The debate also includes the name Mayochup. Heinz says it’s committed to putting the final name up for a vote.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Ryan speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Photos of House Speaker Paul Ryan
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he is leaving Speaker Ryan: 'No regrets' in retiring
President Donald Trump listens as he meets in Trump's tweets: Mueller, Ryan and 'Stop the arms race?'
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he Keep track of notable Trump firings, departures
In the first of his two testimonies on Zuckerberg: 'This was my mistake'
Faithful gather during the Easter Mass celebrated by See stunning Easter images from around the world