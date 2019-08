Heinz offers to help reformed 'Ketchup Thief'

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Heinz offered to help a person who fears that the theft of a bottle of ketchup has led to bad luck.

The thief took a bottle from a New Jersey restaurant. But when the person got into a car accident and experienced other misfortunes, he or she returned two bottles to the eatery, with a note of apology. The note said the theft of the ketchup was the worst thing the person had ever done, but he or she was seeking to do something "risky."

Reformed Ketchup Thief,

We get it, Heinz makes you do crazy things. In honor of your good Ketchup Karma, we’d love to help you with your car damages. DM us. We’ll keep your identity top secret. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) Aug 219, 2019

Heinz offered on Twitter to pay for the damage from the car accident if the thief contacted the Pittsburgh-based company.

The company said: "Heinz makes you do crazy things."

Heinz tweeted Friday that it found the person whose identity it has promised to protect.

Great News! We found the Reformed Ketchup Thief. Thank you to all who helped get the word out. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) Aug 221, 2019