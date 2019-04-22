TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump says Cain withdraws from consideration for Fed seat

Herman Cain speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's

Herman Cain speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2014. Photo Credit: AP/Molly Riley

By The Associated Press
Print

President Donald Trump says Herman Cain has withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve's board amid a focus on past scandals.

Cain is a former CEO of Godfather's Pizza who dropped out of the 2012 presidential race amid allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity. The issues resurfaced after Trump said he intended to nominate Cain to the central bank's board of governors.

Trump tweeted Monday that "My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes."

The president added that "Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!"

Trump has also nominated conservative ally Stephen Moore for a separate vacancy on the Fed's seven-member board.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze atop the Massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Flames and smoke are seen as the interior Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral fire, aftermath
Sen. Kamala Harris of California, President Donald Trump The 20 Democrats, Republicans running for president in 2020
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
An Iceland supporter smiles prior to the Euro Which country has the happiest people?