TODAY'S PAPER
20° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
20° Good Morning
NewsNation

Hillary Clinton rules out a rematch with Trump in 2020

"What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me," Clinton said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to well-wishers following an appearance at Barnard College with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in New York on Jan. 7. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere."

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted Monday by New York TV station News12 .

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

She says, "What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, "Don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises" from the Trump administration.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Trump, Kim speak to reporters at Hanoi summit
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Visitors walk across dunes at White Sands National See stunning images from New Mexico to China
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Trump and Kim take a stroll on 2nd day of summit
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig