ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed a wide-ranging package of anti-discrimination laws spurred by Newsday’s "Long Island Divided" investigative series about real estate practices.

The new laws increase fines for violating housing discrimination laws, mandate more anti-bias training, standardize procedures for real estate agents and increases brokers’ fees to pay for deployment of undercover homebuyers to test whether agents are "steering" customers to or away from neighborhoods based on race.

In all, Hochul signed nine bills in law, after a series of state Senate hearings in which dozens of real estate agents and companies were subpoenaed to participate.

Hochul and state legislators cited the Newsday series for prompting the changes.

"When intrepid investigative journalists uncovered housing discrimination in New York, we took action to end this unacceptable practice," Hochul, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"I'm proud to sign strong new laws expanding access to fair housing and allowing more New Yorkers to achieve the American dream of owning their homes," Hochul said.

In its three-year investigation, Newsday sent testers carrying hidden cameras and microphones to meet with real estate agents and record the meetings.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The findings included evidence that potential homebuyers were steered to neighborhoods based on race and that agents required preapproved mortgages from Black customers but not whites.

"Newsday’s ‘Long Island Divided’ investigation series made it very clear that we have a problem on Long Island when it comes to the unequal treatment of minority homebuyers, and better training for real estate professionals must be part of the solution," Sen. Anna Kaplan (D-Great Neck) said in a statement.

"By training real estate salespeople to understand their own implicit biases, and helping them to rise above them, we can ensure that the American Dream of homeownership is protected for all Long Island families," Kaplan said.

Hochul said the "centerpiece" of the legislation will be a new "Anti-Discrimination in Housing Fund" that allows the state to test to ensure companies are following fair housing laws.

It will be funded by doubling fines for violating housing anti-discrimination laws to $2,000 and earmarking 50% of that for the new fund.

Another new law adds a $30 surcharge to brokers’ license fees and $10 for salespeople, also to help pay for testing.

The state attorney general’s office will allocate grants to government and nongovernmental entities that specialize in housing to conduct the testing.

"This legislation will help fund the critical work of identifying and stopping discrimination in the housing marking — by establishing a fund devoted solely to these efforts," Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport) said.

The package of new laws also will: