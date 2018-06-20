WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, facing growing backlash over his administration’s migrant family separation policy, said Wednesday he will sign “something” requiring families detained at the U.S. border to remain together.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House did not go into details about the order he will sign, but said he will be signing something “in a little while.”

The Associated Press reported earlier in the day that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had drafted an executive order that would direct the department to keep families together after they have been detained crossing illegally into the country. Nielsen’s proposal calls on the Department of Defense to help shelter the families, because many of the country’s detention facilities are already at capacity.

“We want security for our country . . . we will have that, at the same time, we have compassion, we want to keep families together,” Trump said before a meeting with a select group of Republican lawmakers.

Trump and Republicans are anxiously working to counter the fallout from the furor over removing some 2,000 children from adult family members — including condemnation from within their party, from across the country and around the world.

Pope Francis condemned the policy Wednesday morning, a day after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and the Methodist denomination all called for Trump to reverse the policy he instituted in May.

Trump called his move “pre-emptive,” saying any order he signs will be “ultimately matched by legislation.” On Wednesday, in a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, Trump urged lawmakers to pass a broad immigration package that would offer a legislative solution to his administration’s recently enacted child separation policy, while also offering increased funding for a southern border.

Before Trump’s announcement Wednesday afternoon, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Wednesday said the House will vote on Thursday on two broad Republican immigration bills that include measures to end separation of children from migrant parents by detaining families together.

In making the announcement, Ryan broke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who on Tuesday said the only way Congress could pass immigration legislation would be for it “to be a narrow solution targeted at this particular problem.”

“Tomorrow the House will vote on legislation to keep families together. Under this bill, when people are being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border, families will remain together under DHS custody throughout the length of their legal proceedings,” Ryan said.

“Additional funding is also going to be made available, so that DHS has sufficient resources to house and care for families during this entire process,” he said about a $7 billion appropriation to build family detention centers.

Ryan said Trump asked the Republican caucus to act when the president addressed them on Tuesday night.

Ryan said he backs legislation that seeks to be a compromise between the more moderate members of his caucus and the hard-line conservatives.

The bill also funds and expedites the building of a wall at the southern border, ends the visa lottery system, gives precedence to merit-based immigration over family reunification, and creates a system to allow young people brought here illegally as children to stay in the country.

Meanwhile, several Republicans, including Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), urged Trump to suspend the family separation policy until Congress addresses it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) expressed strong doubts Congress could pass anything, and repeated that Trump alone can end the family separation policy.

“There’s only one real solution, much is we would dream for another,” said Schumer. “And that is the president to solve this problem because the odds of any legislation being able to pass without poison pill riders, House, Senate, and be signed by the president is just about zero — when the percentage that the president could solve this problem if he wants to is just about one hundred percent.”