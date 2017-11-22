TODAY'S PAPER
Woman raises more than $50K for homeless man who helped her

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a CITGO station in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA - A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia has raised more than $50,000 to help him.

Kate McClure started the Gofundme.com campaign earlier this month after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some with his last $20.

McClure says she didn't have any money to repay him at the time but she's returned to the roadway several times to give him cash, clothes and food.

After a few visits, she started the fundraiser with the hopes of using the money toward housing and other expenses for the 34-year-old Bobbitt.

Nearly 1,700 people had donated to the campaign as of Wednesday afternoon.

